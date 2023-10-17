Tuesday, October 17, 2023
“Driving Madeleine” screening, Ocotber 29

The Mississippi Mills Film Society introduces their initial showing on Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m. in St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham. Tickets for the French film, “Driving Madeleine” are selling fast, an indication that there is wide appeal for original films close to home.

It’s been a few years since there was an active film society in this area, and the organizers are hoping this will be the first of a full season of Sunday movies with an international flavour.
Admission is $15.00, all fees included, available through www.ticketsplease.ca . Tickets should be purchased in advance to ensure seating. All proceeds from this event support the Mississippi Mills Public Library

For more information contact: almontelib@missmillslibrary.com

