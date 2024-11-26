‘Tis the season to celebrate and give back!

It’s that time of year again, and Mississippi Mills Youth Centre is kicking off our Fill The Stocking Campaign! For the next few weeks we’ll be sharing 24 reasons MMYC is such an amazing place for youth in our community. From the incredible programs we run to the amazing volunteers who make it all happen—get ready to hear about the impact we’re making together!

Help us reach our goal of $7,500 by the end of the year! You can donate directly through the QR code below or visit our website at mmyc.ca . Every contribution helps us continue to create opportunities, empower youth, and make a difference in our community. Let’s make this season brighter for everyone!

Follow this link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52273?v2=true

Use the QR code on the poster.

Send an e-transfer to executivedirector@mmyc.ca

Stop by the youth centre (134 Main Street East, Almonte) during our open hours to donate cash or cheque.