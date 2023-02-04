Garry Holmes — obituary

Holmes, Garwood “Garry” Reginald

(Retired Staff Sgt. with the OPP for 33 years, member of the Masonic Order for 60 years / member of the Tunis Shriners)

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on February 3, 2023.

Garry

Resident of Almonte, Ontario for 27 years, in his 88th year.

Beloved husband of the late Helen for over 25 years and widowed from his wife Joan (nee Robertson). Remembered by his three sons John (Judy), Paul (Julie) and Daril (Diana) as well as his step-children Deborah Dufour (the late Peter) and the late Stephen Leach. Proud “Grampa” of Derek, Cory, Hilary, Jessica (Brandon), Patrick and the late Matthew and great-grandfather of Nora, Maeva and Miller. Survived by his sister Linda Gibbs (Peter). Predeceased by his brother Bill and his sister Ann (Charles Gault). A donation in memory of Garry may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada. A warm thank you to the staff from Orchard View by the Mississippi for their kindness and care.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12 noon to 2pm. Chapel Service to follow the visitation at 2pm. Cremation will occur after the funeral with a private family interment at the Dacre Memorial Cemetery in the spring.

If you wish to watch Garry’s funeral live on Zoom, please e-mail crgamblefuneralhome@bellnet.ca for details.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com