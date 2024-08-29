Friday, August 30, 2024
Learning Again in Almonte lectures and courses

September will always prompt memories of returning to school. For those interested in continuing education, Learning Again in Almonte has an exciting lineup of lectures and courses for the fall.

Local resident and musician Ian Douglas is leading a 6 week course titled Musica Intima which examines the elements of creating music and understanding our appreciation of this art form. An instructor full of creativity and curiousity, Ian’s presentation will spark your imagination.

Our first lecture is presented by the Canadian Red Cross. The Emergency Preparedness Workshop will teach the particular risks in our community and the steps you can take to prepare for a range of emergencies. With alerts for storms and flooding more prevalent, everyone could benefit from this knowledge.

To streamline operations, we are now affiliated with Tickets Please an easy to use platform for registration and payment.  For further information and to register for the courses, check our website.

