Learning Again in Almonte presents “Designing for Life”, November 24

Learning Again in Almonte hosts clothing designer Paddye Mann in a lecture entitled Designing for Life. Born and raised in Newfoundland, Paddye will share how her small community business in Pakenham has garnered clientele from across the country. You will learn about her perspective on fashion – ranging from sustainability and fabric selection to an understanding of why we wear what we wear. Read more about her business at Paddye Mann Clothing.

Plan to attend our final lecture for 2023 on Friday November 24th at 7pm at the Almonte Library. While admission is by donation, registration is required.Check the website for details. https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/