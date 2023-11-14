Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Learning Again in Almonte presents “Designing for Life”, November 24

Learning Again in Almonte hosts clothing designer...

Mississippi Mills Film Society presents “To Kill a Tiger” — November 26

FILM SOCIETY CONTINUES SUCCESS Following the success of...

Report on MVFN Nature Talk: ‘Birds of The Gambia and Senegal’

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists opened the...
The BillboardLearning Again in Almonte presents "Designing for Life", November 24

Learning Again in Almonte presents “Designing for Life”, November 24

Learning Again in Almonte hosts clothing designer Paddye Mann in a lecture entitled Designing for Life. Born and raised in Newfoundland, Paddye will share how her small community business in Pakenham has garnered clientele from across the country. You will learn about her perspective on fashion –  ranging from sustainability and fabric selection to an understanding of why we wear what we wear. Read more about her business at Paddye Mann Clothing.

Plan to attend our final lecture for 2023 on Friday November 24th at 7pm at the Almonte Library.  While admission is by donation, registration is required.Check the website for details.  https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone