A Mom 2 Mom sale is being held at the Clayton Community Center on November 4th from 10 till 2 p.m. There will be lots of new and used parenting items as well as baked goods and some DIY crafts.

There will also be a donations table for any used items or food items that will be taken to the Cheerful Giver in Carleton Place. If anyone requires more information they can get in touch with me at this email: cava0094@algonquinlive.com