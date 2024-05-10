Friday, May 10, 2024
The BillboardMother’s Day bouquet and plant sale, May 11 & 12 

Mother’s Day bouquet and plant sale, May 11 & 12 

 

101 BRIDGE STREET 9-3

Bridge at Farm St. across from the Legion

Beautiful bouquets of elegant tulips and specialty daffodils for Mom, also many potted plants including rare and interesting varieties!

Over 150 dahlias grown out and ready to plant, Rudbeckia Chim Chiminee and Green Wizard, Eryngium, Iris, Zinnias including the Queen Series, Benary Giants, Senora and Lilliput. Teddy Bear Sunflowers, Hyacinth, Statice, and Strawflowers, just to name a few!

Bring a box for your plant babies and cash only please.

Happy Mother’s Day!

