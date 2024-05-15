Plants & tasty treats at Almonte United, May 18

Saturday, May 18, 8:00am-12:00pm

Almonte United Church – in the Social Hall (rain or shine), 106 Elgin Street

House plants, outdoor plants, pots, handcrafted cloth pots, gardening accessories and possibly compost.

Brunch Menu

Bring your appetite as well as your garden list! Eat in, take out or buy in bulk and freeze.

Sandwiches (egg salad, ham & cheese and salmon)

Muffins, like sweet potato

Egg bites (ham and cheese + gluten free veggie)

Variety of baked goods

Coffee, tea, iced tea, and pop

Also meet Princess Rabbit who needs a new home!