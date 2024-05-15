Thursday, May 16, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Plants & tasty treats at Almonte United, May 18

Saturday, May 18, 8:00am-12:00pm Almonte United Church – in...

Middleville Museum tea and old phones presentation, May 19

The Middleville and District Museum will ring...

Dragonfly Boutique seeks sales associate

The Dragonfly Boutique, a reputable clothing &...
The BillboardPlants & tasty treats at Almonte United, May 18

Plants & tasty treats at Almonte United, May 18

Saturday, May 18, 8:00am-12:00pm

Almonte United Church – in the Social Hall (rain or shine), 106 Elgin Street

House plants, outdoor plants, pots, handcrafted cloth pots, gardening accessories and possibly compost.

Brunch Menu

Bring your appetite as well as your garden list! Eat in, take out or buy in bulk and freeze.

  • Sandwiches (egg salad, ham & cheese and salmon)
  • Muffins, like sweet potato
  • Egg bites (ham and cheese + gluten free veggie)
  • Variety of baked goods
  • Coffee, tea, iced tea, and pop

Also meet Princess Rabbit who needs a new home!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone