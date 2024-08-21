Rhythm & Song! Community Choir: Fall Sessions – Come & Sing with Us!

There will be songs to wake you up, lift you up, work your brains and bodies, give you comfort, and reinforce our human connection to each other and to the world. All of this while helping you become better singers both on your own and within this non-traditional, fun, and funky group we call ‘choir’. Music is magic. Singing with others has proven benefits that include:

-helps in relaxation and releasing anxiety

-helps improve mental alertness, memory and concentration

-releases dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins – the happy chemicals that boost mood and help you feel good about yourself

-enhances lung function – increases lung capacity and engages muscles around the rib cage

-builds a sense of community, enables new friendships

-can help with pain relief

-boosts confidence

Singers of all abilities, stripes and ages are welcome. This is a non-auditioned, non-performing choir where reading of sheet music is not necessary. Lyrics are provided as are tracks for voluntary practice. You will learn through call and response in two-four-part harmony. Songs include rounds, short and longer songs from the world, folk, gospel and pop traditions. You can come to one or both sessions in any given week for the one fee. New singers are encouraged to try the first session, to make sure it’s a good fit, before committing financially

More details are at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir

Tuesday AFTERNOONS 1:00 – 2:30pm

Sept. 24 – Dec. 8, 2024

Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge St. (accessible by elevator)

Fee: $180

or

Thursday EVENINGS 7:00 – 8:30pm

Oct. 3 – Dec. 19, 2024

Social Hall, Almonte United Church 106 Elgin St.

Fee: $180

Registration – Send an email to let me know your preferred session. Questions welcome. to randsalmonte@gmail.com.