Rhythm & Song! to sing at Almonte Christmas Farmers’ Market

Rhythm & Song! Community Choir finishes off its fall session at the Almonte Christmas Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Dec. 9th. We’ll be singing from 11:30 – noon at the John Levi Community Centre, 2nd floor.

Rhythm & Song! will be singing a selection of music from our fall session. Many of the songs focus on peace, love, friendship, tolerance and respect for all beings. Over the last few months, we have been working on a Maori hymn, an uplifting song in Zulu, a pop song by Bruno Mars, and, to honour his amazing contributions to Canadian culture and music, a song by the late Gordon Lightfoot. We’ll have some other surprises as well.

Come to listen, shop and support local craftspeople, farmers, and other small businesses. We look forward to sharing our music with you!

———

Almonte’s Rhythm & Song! Community Choir welcomes singers of all abilities and ages. Songs are learned in a call and response method, and come from the pop, folk, roots and world traditions. Harmony parts are introduced and reviewed each week, and tracks are made available for those who like to sing between sessions. Information about upcoming choir sessions in 2024 can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.