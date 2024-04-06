Saturday, April 6, 2024
National Canadian Film Day 17 April 2024: See a film at the library!

Pakenham branch screening of Double Happiness is...

Diana’s Quiz – April 6, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  What is Havana Syndrome? 2. ...
‘Seeking Safety: A Federal Court judge shares tales from her side of the bench’ — April 19

Learning Again in Almonte presents a lecture in our “Community Gems series” entitled Seeking SafetyA Federal Court judge shares tales from her side of the bench.  The Honourable Sandra Simpson travelled across Canada for 29 years hearing cases for the Federal Court, rendering her decisions in venues from the sublime to the ridiculous. Her favourite was under a swaying chandelier at the Yukon Hotel in Whitehorse. Sandy will share a little bit about how our judicial system works,  review some of her more memorable cases and discuss her retirement work with Lanark County Community Justice, the Elizabeth Kelly Foundation and The Hunger Stop Food Bank.

This lecture takes place on Friday  April 19 at 7pm at the Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills Public Library. Admission is by donation but registration is required. Save your space at learningagainalmonte.ca

