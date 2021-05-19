by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan meal uses fresh sausage to create meatballs that are roasted along with cherry tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms. Serve the sausage and vegetables with garlic bread and Parmesan cheese.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to ensure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I use Free From sausages and Ace Bakery bread. Genuine Parmesan, which has the name stamped on the rind, is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pint (500 ml) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 head broccoli florets or 2 bunches broccolini, trimmed and cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces (about 4 cups/1 L)

½ pound (226 g) cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced (about 3 cups/750 ml)

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil, plus more as needed

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) dried oregano

1 teaspoon (5 ml) red-pepper flakes

Kosher salt

¾ pound (340 g) bulk spicy or sweet Italian sausage (or fresh sausages removed from casing)

¼ cup (60 ml) plus 2 tablespoons (30 ml) grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

1 loaf soft Italian bread, split lengthwise

3 to 5 small garlic cloves, grated or minced

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F (204 C) with one rack in the lower third and one in the upper. On one sheet pan, combine the tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms with ¼ cup (60 ml) oil. Season with 1 teaspoon (5 ml) oregano, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) red-pepper flakes and salt to taste. Toss to combine, then arrange the tomatoes so they are cut-side up. Roll the sausage into 1-inch (2.54-cm) balls. (There should be about 30.) Distribute them around the vegetables. Sprinkle the entire sheet pan with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) Parmesan. Roast for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, brush the cut sides of the bread with about 2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) of oil. Spread the grated garlic on the bread, then sprinkle with the remaining ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) red-pepper flakes, ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) oregano and salt to taste. Cut into 3- to 4-inch (7.6- to 10-cm) pieces. Grease another sheet pan with olive oil, then place the bread on the pan, cut-side up. After 15 minutes, gently shake the pan to flip the meatballs. Sprinkle the entire pan with the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) Parmesan, concentrating your efforts on the tomatoes and the empty pan edges so that some Parmesan has room to crisp. Return the meatball sheet pan to the lowest rack and place the bread sheet pan on the higher rack. Roast until the bread is golden at the edges, the broccoli tips are crispy and the meatballs are cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes. (If the broccoli and meatballs need a little more time, remove the bread from the oven, cover loosely with foil and continue to roast the other sheet pan for 5 more minutes.) Use a wooden spoon or spatula to scrape up any cheese that has stuck to the bottom of the pan. Serve everything with the garlic bread and more grated cheese.

From NYT Cooking