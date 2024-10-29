Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, November 3

Don’t forget to stop by the Clayton...

Yoga with Lisa – Winter (Nov./Dec.) 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength –...

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware...
The Billboard‘The Sky’s the Limit’ at MMLT’s fall fundraising Gala

‘The Sky’s the Limit’ at MMLT’s fall fundraising Gala

Lanark, ON – On Friday, November 15, 2024, you are invited to join us at Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust’s (MMLT) social event of the fall –The Sky’s the Limit Gala. This fundraising event will be held at beautiful Temple’s Sugar Bush, and promises to be an unforgettable evening, dedicated to supporting MMLT and its mission to conserve lands and protect nature for future generations.

We are pleased to announce that Jill Heinerth, world-renowned Canadian cave diver, writer, photographer, and filmmaker will be our guest speaker for the evening.  “Jill will captivate you with her remarkable adventures – think swimming with polar bears and being part of the team that discovered Shackleton’s shipwreck, Quest, to name a few” says Britta Runtz, MMLT Director and Chair of the Gala Planning Committee. Jill has over 30 years of experience exploring underwater caves, shipwrecks and mines across the globe, has worked with Director James Cameron and collaborated with National Geographic, BBC and Discovery Network.  “Jill will take us on a journey through her extraordinary explorations, demonstrating how environmental conservation is as boundless as the sky itself.  Her passion for protecting fragile ecosystems will inspire us all to take action” says Runtz.

“This event is more than just an opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most accomplished explorers; it is a call to action. Together, we can reach for the sky while diving deep into efforts that safeguard ecologically sensitive ecosystems for future generations.” Says Stacie Lloyd, MMLT Executive Director.

While you mingle with like-minded individuals passionate about conservation, nature, and the environment, MMLT will be serving gourmet hors d’oeuvres and local beer from Perth Brewery.

Wrap up the evening by bidding on exclusive packages in the auction, such as a private garden consultation with Ed Lawrence, an exclusive Robert Bateman package, a special Nature by Runtz slideshow, a Knifeware Ottawa Cut Like a Chef class, and so much more!

MMLT’s vision is a beautiful Mississippi Madawaska wilderness protected for all time, where all species thrive and people engage with nature.  We hope to see you at The Sky’s the Limit Gala on November 15th  at Temple’s Sugar Bush, 1700 Ferguson’s Falls Rd, Lanark.  Doors open at 6:30 pm.  Information and tickets here:    https://www.mmlt.ca/event/mmlts-the-skys-the-limit-gala

Founded in 2003, MMLT is a nonprofit registered charitable organization taking direct action to legally protect and steward ecologically sensitive lands across the Mississippi River watershed, north to the Madawaska River.   MMLT lands have ecological, biodiverse, aesthetic and cultural value.  They are places where natural habitats and species can thrive and where people are encouraged to engage with nature for its physical, emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual benefits.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone