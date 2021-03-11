Are you interested in affordable housing for seniors in the Clayton area?

The Clayton Seniors Housing Corporation is seeking volunteers to serve as Board members or to help with special projects. CSHC is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1990 that owns and operates the Linn Bower apartment building (25 units) for seniors located in Clayton, Ontario. CSHC receives annual funding from Lanark County to provide 13 Rent Geared to Income apartments for low-income seniors.

Our Mission is to engage with our tenants, our funding partners and our community to provide high-quality, affordable housing for seniors.

We are seeking individuals with knowledge or experience in one or more of the following areas:

affordable housing development/ housing management; asset management; the non-profit/ voluntary sector; government relations/ advocacy/ social policy; community-based programs; human resources/ legal expertise/ finance; program evaluation/ strategic planning; marketing/ communications; board governance and fundraising/ grant writing/ capacity to solicit.

New volunteers will be provided with an orientation package and training opportunities.

To obtain a copy of the application form or to discuss this opportunity further, please contact Clem Pelot at clempelot@storm.ca or 613-256-7535.

Deadline for applications is March 31, 2021