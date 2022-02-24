Thursday, February 24, 2022
Your next steps in the climate challenge

a FREE series of 4 seminars at the Almonte branch library

Local expert Bill Eggertson offers in-person lectures at the Almonte branch library, 7 to 8:30 pm.

Bill’s presentations lead attendees from climate crisis through to renewables as a solution. These events are intended for adults & older teens wanting to learn more about climate change issues and which positive actions to apply at home, work, condo, school group, volunteer organization, etc.

This is a FREE series, but registration is required for each seminar. Individuals don’t have to attend all four, but it’s encouraged!

24 March 2022 at 7 pm – CLARIFYING THE CLIMATE CHALLENGE

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220455970465258

  • What is climate change / global warming
  • Causes of climate instability
  • Energy end uses

7 April 2022 at 7 pm – ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534669252255

  • Environmental stewardship and sustainability
  • Economic implications
  • Action vs inaction

21 April 2022 at 7 pm – THE ROLE OF RENEWABLES

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534367430248

  • Energy demand and supply
  • Arsenal of technologies
  • Environmental impacts

5 May 2022 at 7pm – THE ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534539944259

  • Energy consumption and carbon emissions per household
  • Immediate, short-term and long-term solutions

Bill Eggertson has been involved in the renewable energy sector since 1985 with senior positions in Canada, the UK and the US. He managed the UK Foreign Office initiative on Climate Security and was trained by Al Gore in The Climate Project, as well as speaking at COP11 in Montreal.  He served on numerous Ottawa, provincial, national & international advisory groups dealing with renewables, and renovated his former residence into one of the top-20 energy-efficient homes in Canada to feature a range of NetZeroPlus building designs and renewable energy technologies.  Bill and his wife, Marian Johns, moved to Almonte two years ago.

Masks required for attendance. All current public health protocols are followed at library events.

Mississippi Mills Public Library – www.missmillslibrary.com

Our mission is to inspire lifelong learning, provide equitable access to information, advance knowledge and strengthen our community.

