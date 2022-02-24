Your next steps in the climate challenge

a FREE series of 4 seminars at the Almonte branch library
Local expert Bill Eggertson offers in-person lectures at the Almonte branch library, 7 to 8:30 pm.
Bill’s presentations lead attendees from climate crisis through to renewables as a solution. These events are intended for adults & older teens wanting to learn more about climate change issues and which positive actions to apply at home, work, condo, school group, volunteer organization, etc.
This is a FREE series, but registration is required for each seminar. Individuals don’t have to attend all four, but it’s encouraged!
24 March 2022 at 7 pm – CLARIFYING THE CLIMATE CHALLENGE
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220455970465258
- What is climate change / global warming
- Causes of climate instability
- Energy end uses
7 April 2022 at 7 pm – ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534669252255
- Environmental stewardship and sustainability
- Economic implications
- Action vs inaction
21 April 2022 at 7 pm – THE ROLE OF RENEWABLES
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534367430248
- Energy demand and supply
- Arsenal of technologies
- Environmental impacts
5 May 2022 at 7pm – THE ROLE OF INDIVIDUALS
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/220534539944259
- Energy consumption and carbon emissions per household
- Immediate, short-term and long-term solutions
Bill Eggertson has been involved in the renewable energy sector since 1985 with senior positions in Canada, the UK and the US. He managed the UK Foreign Office initiative on Climate Security and was trained by Al Gore in The Climate Project, as well as speaking at COP11 in Montreal. He served on numerous Ottawa, provincial, national & international advisory groups dealing with renewables, and renovated his former residence into one of the top-20 energy-efficient homes in Canada to feature a range of NetZeroPlus building designs and renewable energy technologies. Bill and his wife, Marian Johns, moved to Almonte two years ago.
Masks required for attendance. All current public health protocols are followed at library events.
