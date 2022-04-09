Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - April 9, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022 April 9, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. Of what fish family is the halibut? 2. How many teams are there in the National Hockey League? 3. What is Nomeko? 4. Where is there a UFO landing pad in Canada? 5. Who is the world’s wealthiest woman? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022 March 31, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022 March 31, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 26, 2022 March 25, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022 April 7, 2022 David McCurdy — obituary April 8, 2022 Birdhouse Bonanza: Tribute to a Friendship April 8, 2022 2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750 April 8, 2022 LOST: iPhone 7 April 8, 2022 COVID-19 on the rise again in Eastern Ontario: What you can do April 7, 2022 From the Archives Exploring Canada’s Wilderness with Adam Shoalts Gardening in Almonte: The end of winter? Mississippi Mills Council to stay at 11 members. Works starts soon on major downtown upgrades Euchre raises over $16,000 for AGH imaging equipment Province gives Enerdu tentative go-ahead Almonte hospice service accepting clients as of next month