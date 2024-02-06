Three people arrested in MM on drugs and weapons charges

The OPP has seized illicit drugs and arrested three people in Mississippi Mills.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by Lanark County OPP, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit members, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, executed a search warrant on February 1 at a residence on Turners Road.

Investigators seized over 60 grams of suspected cocaine, nearly 800 methamphetamine tablets, more than 170 hydromorphone tablets, over 200 cannabis plants and a variety of unknown substances. Officers also seized nearly $7000 in cash, a handgun, other firearms and items typically associated with drug trafficking. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Krystal Dinelle, age 37 of Merrickville-Wolford Township, Wilfred Moore, age 35 of Mississippi Mills and Matthew Verhey, age 33 of Carleton Place are all charged under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Cannabis Act with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order – five counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

Careless storage of a firearm – two counts

Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants

Dinelle and Moore are also charged with five counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. These two accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth next week. VERHEY remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on February 6, 2024.

The investigation is continuing.