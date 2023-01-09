Spreading Our Wings – Birdhouse auction 2023

by Diana Filer
1. Ottawa is adapted from the Anishinabe word ‘Odawa’, meaning ‘trade’.
2. Since the Speaker of the House in the US government administers the oath of office to House Representatives-elect, no government business can take place until the position is filled.
3. Joe Pye Weed is a herbaceous perennial plant found in central North America including Ontario. Teas from this plant were used as a diuretic.
4. SVR is Russia’s external intelligence service. It is the main intelligence-gathering successor to the KGB, whose classified, secret activities were worldwide.
5. Monty Hall hosted Let’s Make a Deal on the ABC television network from the mid-1960s through to its syndication in the 1980s . The current host of the now revived program is Wayne Brady.