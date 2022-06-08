Chicken with Orange and Onion

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking coats chicken pieces in a tasty orange and onion sauce. Juice an orange and add Worcestershire sauce to the juice. Chop the juiced orange and an onion in a food processor or by hand and spread half the mixture in a baking dish. Season chicken, dredge in flour, brown it and transfer to the baking dish. Pour the orange juice mixture and wine into the skillet, cook for a few minutes and add the other half of the orange-onion mixture. Pour the contents of the skillet over the chicken and bake for about 45 minutes. Cook’s note: I used chicken thighs and drums instead of a cut-up chicken.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce is additive-free. Make sure the ginger does not contain colour or anti-caking agents and that the butter does not contain colour. I used a white wine from Frogpond Farm Winery with a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 orange

3 tablespoons (45 ml) Worcestershire sauce

1 medium-large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground ginger

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (3 ½-to 4-pound/1.6-to-1.8 kg) frying chicken, cut in 10 pieces

2 tablespoons (30 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon (15 ml) unsalted butter

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

Preparation:

Heat oven to 375 degrees F (190 C). Cut orange in half and juice it. You should have at least 2/3 cup (165 ml) of juice. Add Worcestershire sauce. Set aside. Cut orange peel, with pith, into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces. Place orange peel and onion in food processor and pulse to chop fairly fine, or chop both together by hand. Spread half this mixture in a baking dish large enough to hold the chicken snugly in a single layer. Using a whisk or fork, mix ginger, ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt and pepper (to taste) in a shallow bowl. Season the chicken with it, then dredge chicken pieces in flour to coat only the skin side. Heat butter in a large, heavy skillet on medium high. Brown chicken on skin side and transfer, skin side up, to the baking dish on the bed of orange and onion. Pour orange juice, Worcestershire sauce and wine into skillet. Cook on medium for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping up any residue in the skillet. Stir in reserved minced chopped orange peel and onion. Pour over and around chicken. Bake for about 45 minutes, basting a few times, until dark meat juices run clear when pierced with a knife. Serve directly from the baking dish or transfer to a platter and serve.

From NYT Cooking