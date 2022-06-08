Chicken with Orange and Onion

by Susan Hanna
This recipe from NYT Cooking coats chicken pieces in a tasty orange and onion sauce. Juice an orange and add Worcestershire sauce to the juice. Chop the juiced orange and an onion in a food processor or by hand and spread half the mixture in a baking dish. Season chicken, dredge in flour, brown it and transfer to the baking dish. Pour the orange juice mixture and wine into the skillet, cook for a few minutes and add the other half of the orange-onion mixture. Pour the contents of the skillet over the chicken and bake for about 45 minutes. Cook’s note: I used chicken thighs and drums instead of a cut-up chicken.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce is additive-free. Make sure the ginger does not contain colour or anti-caking agents and that the butter does not contain colour. I used a white wine from Frogpond Farm Winery with a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 orange
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) Worcestershire sauce
- 1 medium-large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (3 ½-to 4-pound/1.6-to-1.8 kg) frying chicken, cut in 10 pieces
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) unsalted butter
- ½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine
Preparation:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees F (190 C). Cut orange in half and juice it. You should have at least 2/3 cup (165 ml) of juice. Add Worcestershire sauce. Set aside. Cut orange peel, with pith, into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces. Place orange peel and onion in food processor and pulse to chop fairly fine, or chop both together by hand. Spread half this mixture in a baking dish large enough to hold the chicken snugly in a single layer.
- Using a whisk or fork, mix ginger, ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt and pepper (to taste) in a shallow bowl. Season the chicken with it, then dredge chicken pieces in flour to coat only the skin side. Heat butter in a large, heavy skillet on medium high. Brown chicken on skin side and transfer, skin side up, to the baking dish on the bed of orange and onion.
- Pour orange juice, Worcestershire sauce and wine into skillet. Cook on medium for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping up any residue in the skillet. Stir in reserved minced chopped orange peel and onion. Pour over and around chicken. Bake for about 45 minutes, basting a few times, until dark meat juices run clear when pierced with a knife. Serve directly from the baking dish or transfer to a platter and serve.
From NYT Cooking