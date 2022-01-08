Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 8, 2022 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 8, 2022 January 8, 2022 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer 1. What is cambric tea? 2. What is click bait? 3. What is the largest lake in the world? 4. Who is Tara Henley? 5. How many Canadian hockey teams are there in the National Hockey League? LATEST FOR SALE: Collector’s edition history books January 8, 2022 - 5:06 pm Car window smashed, purse stolen at Mill of Kintail January 8, 2022 - 4:29 pm Lorna Ladouceur — obituary January 8, 2022 - 3:32 pm Diana’s Quiz – January 8, 2022 January 8, 2022 - 7:00 am RESCHEDULED: January 16 Almonte on Concert performance January 6, 2022 - 3:39 pm