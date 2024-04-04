The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — April 10 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — April 10 April 4, 2024 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. April 10, at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘Campbell, Fagan, Park Trio’ at Almonte in Concert, April 13 April 4, 2024 Community breakfast at St George’s, Clayton, April 6 April 4, 2024 Spring into Yoga with Alison April 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Hairy Peanuts April 4, 2024 ‘Campbell, Fagan, Park Trio’ at Almonte in Concert, April 13 April 4, 2024 Community breakfast at St George’s, Clayton, April 6 April 4, 2024 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — April 10 April 4, 2024 Spring into Yoga with Alison April 4, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark seeks part-time program coordinator April 4, 2024 From the Archives The Millstone interviews Mrs. Claus Almonte General Hospital pharmacy team ensures patients receive safe, effective medication Home Hospice North Lanark achieves important accreditation Euchre raises over $16,000 for AGH imaging equipment Bears are a normal occurrence in and around the Wolf Grove Volunteer-planted daffodils brighten Highway 29 Gay Cook’s Turkey and Apple Cheese Tart Cedar Hill now a Christmas tree only farm.