Monday, March 28, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Advance Care Planning Seminar coming to Pakenham, April 13

Advance Care Planning Seminar coming to Pakenham, April 13

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) Presents an Advance Care Planning Seminar, at the invitation of Bridging Generations Pakenham.

What is Advance Care Planning? It is a process of reflection and communication; a time for you to reflect on your values and wishes, and to let your future substitute decision-maker(s) know what kind of health and personal care you would want in the future if you were unable to speak for yourself. Life can change in an instant.

It is the best gift you can give your loved ones.

This FREE Advance Care Planning Seminar will be held on

Wednesday, April 13 from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Presenters/Program:

  • Jan Watson, Chair HHNL, Introductions
  • Nancy Deschênes, RN (retired) Past Chair HHNL, ACP trainer
  • Ruth Dubois, RN (retired), HHNL Board Director
  • Teresa DuBois LLB Howard Kelford DuBois Law, Carleton Place
  • Questions from the audience

Please join us for this important Seminar at the Pakenham branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library, 128 MacFarlane Street, Pakenham.

If you have any questions, please contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca.

