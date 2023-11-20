Al Potvin — obituary

Potvin, Alfred Joseph (Mar 12, 1935 – Nov 19, 2023)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Al Potvin, peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital surrounded by family on November 19, 2023.

Beloved husband and business partner for 47 years of the late Barbara Potvin (nee Rogers). Loving husband and friend of Shirley Deugo (nee Fulton). Cherished father of Janice Gilmour (Dave), Chris (Lori) and Paul (Jen). Fondly remembered by Matthew, Margot, Jane and Graeme Ellis. Predeceased by daughter Nancy. Special Grandfather to Kristen Gilmour. Proud Stepfather to Lorraine Downey (Scott), Scott Deugo (Brenda) and Pamela Martin (Grant). Loving “Grampie Al” to Julia (Jonathan), Madeline (Ryan), Parker, Tyson, Logan, Todd, Neil, Adam and Graham. “Great Grampie Al” to Audrey and Everley.

Predeceased by his parents Victor and Eileen (nee Kennedy) and sisters Helen Archibald and Noreen Delaney, and Baby Ross Martin. Survived by sister Yvonne Bulger of Ottawa.

Al spent most of his life in Almonte, but was born and raised in Gloucester and Ottawa. After graduating from Ryerson, and careers at Atomic Energy of Canada and Bell Northern Research, Al ventured out with a new idea for a playground and together with Barb, started Hilan Creative Playstructures, a business that was in operation for over 25 years until he retired.

In addition to being a successful business person, Al was involved with many local groups and devoted much time and energy to personal projects for the betterment and enjoyment of the community.

A very generous person, Al gave graciously and supported local artists and musicians, festivals, community groups and his generosity culminated with the creation of the Al Potvin Family Foundation to support the local youth of Mississippi Mills.

Always the loving family man, he provided many opportunities for his family, instilled the values of education and hard work, taught life skills, respect for nature and leaves us with many fond memories of camping, skiing and family trips.

Deeply loved and respected by family, friends and colleagues throughout Mississippi Mills, Al touched the lives of many people during his years and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr Ray and the staff at the Almonte General Hospital, Rev Angie Arendt, Julie, and all the staff at Orchard View for their exceptional care, especially Julie M, Theresa, Tasha, Heather, Janice, the two Kim’s, Samantha, and many more.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to into the care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home, 127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you donate to Al’s legacy and support the Al Potvin Family Foundation by visiting online at www.alpotvinfamilyfoundation.com