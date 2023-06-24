Saturday, June 24, 2023
ObituariesAl Spriggs -- obituary

Al Spriggs — obituary

Spriggs, Aubrey “Al”

April 14, 1932 – June 21, 2023

From Corkery, Ontario has died at home with his adoring wife, Margaret (nee Shipton) of 71 years by his side.  Lovingly remembered by his children, Trinda (Kevin) Suitor, Bradley (Susan) Spriggs.  Predeceased by his daughter Leslie (Wayne) Cochrane.  Grandad will be missed by his 8 Grandchildren.  Choo-Choo will always be in the hearts of his 10 Great-Grandchildren.  Al was a teacher at Algonquin College, Woodroffe Campus.  He was also a member of the Mississippi Valley Associated Railroaders for many years.  In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be very much appreciated.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 2 pm to 3 pm.  A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 3 pm.  Reception to follow the service in the Gamble Reception Suites.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

