Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Friday, June 17

It has been a challenge for service clubs trying to raise charity funds but thanks to our caring community, Almonte Civitan has raised at least a portion of what we normally assign to our charity coffers. Our members have gladly stepped up to volunteer for our projects and are offering a great fish dinner for the Father’s Day weekend.

Annual Fish Fry – Take Out Edition to be held Friday, June 17th following all necessary Covid-19 health guidelines.

Enjoy two 4oz freshly battered haddock fillets with fresh cut fries, and homemade tartar sauce – just $17.00.

Order by June 10th online at the “shop” at www.almontecivitan.com, OR email sales@almontecivitan.com OR phone Marsha Guthrie at 613-256-1102.

For your convenience dinners can be prepaid through the “SHOP” when ordering on the website or by e-transfer to treasurer@almontecivitan.com. We will accept cash but payment can also be made by using your chip debit/credit card at pick up. A time frame between 5-7 pm will be given when orders are placed. Pick up at Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte St. Follow the signs to the door. Someone will bring your dinner your vehicle.

Thank you again for your support.