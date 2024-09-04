Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Almonte Fibrefest in on September 7-8

Please join us at the 29th annual Almonte Fibrefest at the Almonte Community Centre/Arena, 182 Bridge Street, Almonte

Saturday 7 September from 10 am to 5 pm.
Sunday 8 September from 10 am to 4 pm.

Local guilds will demonstrate spinning, knitting, weaving, rug hooking, lacemaking, smocking and quilting.

Vendors include finished fibre goods and other textile-related supplies from across the province, as well as quilt shops and alpaca farms.

See https://mvtm.ca/whats-on/fibrefest/ for more information.

