Anniversary Turkey Supper

Date/Time: Saturday, October 5 / 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Cost: Adults $25 / Children $15

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

Contact Numbers: Arlene at 613-762-7181 or Patricia at 613-256-4267

Event description: Turkey supper with all the fixin’s. In-house dining and take out.

Two seatings for in-house dining at 4:30 pm and 5:45 pm

Must reserve ahead by Oct 1 by calling:

