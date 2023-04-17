Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 15, 2023

1. Accra, Ghana, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, are the fastest growing cities in Africa.

2. Jean Talon was the first Intendant of New France, appointed in 1663. He invented the Family Allowance.

3. The NIV -New Interrnational Version is currently the most accurate version of the Bible in English.

4. The Cyclone 4M is a commercial carrier rocket being developed in Ukraine for commercial satellite purposes.