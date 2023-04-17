Monday, April 17, 2023
Answers to Diana's Quiz – April 15, 2023

Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - April 15, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 15, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Accra, Ghana, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, are the fastest growing cities in Africa.
2.  Jean Talon was the first Intendant of New France, appointed in 1663. He invented the Family Allowance.
3.  The NIV -New Interrnational Version is currently the most accurate version of the Bible in English.
4.  The Cyclone 4M is a commercial carrier rocket being developed in Ukraine for commercial satellite purposes.
5.  Miles Davis’ ‘Kind of Blue’ has been and still is the best-selling jazz album.

