Monday, April 4, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Pemmican is a Cree...

Support the Library: can you donate these services or products?

The preparation for the Friends of the...

Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  What is pemmican? 2.  Who...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - April 2, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Pemmican is a Cree word that means a food that is made of dried meat ground into powder, and mixed with fat and berries.  It was used by the first nations of Canada and also by the early explorers, and usually consumed with bannock a flat bread..
2.  John LeCarré is the British novelist who wrote The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, published in 1963,  It was made into a movie starring Richard Burton in 1965.
3,  Belarus means White Russia in English
4. Two health benefits of turmeric, or curcumin, are as anti-inflammatory and an anti-depressant.
5.  Mount Denali, formerly Mount McKinley in the Alaska Range, Is the highest peak in North America at 6,090 meters, or 20,316 feet.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone