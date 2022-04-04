Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 2, 2022

1. Pemmican is a Cree word that means a food that is made of dried meat ground into powder, and mixed with fat and berries. It was used by the first nations of Canada and also by the early explorers, and usually consumed with bannock a flat bread.. 1. Pemmican is a Cree word that means a food that is made of dried meat ground into powder, and mixed with fat and berries. It was used by the first nations of Canada and also by the early explorers, and usually consumed with bannock a flat bread..

2. John LeCarré is the British novelist who wrote The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, published in 1963, It was made into a movie starring Richard Burton in 1965.

3, Belarus means White Russia in English

4. Two health benefits of turmeric, or curcumin, are as anti-inflammatory and an anti-depressant.