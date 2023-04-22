Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023

1. Saturday, April 22nd, is International Earth Day, founded in 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson as a result of his extreme distress about dangerous oil spills in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

2. Jens Stoltenberg of Norway is the Secretary-general of NATO. He began a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, his first since the start of hostilities there in February, 2022.

3. Long Covid symptoms are those of the Covid-19 virus but which last at least 12 weeks. These symptoms can disappear and return again.

4. Khamsin Winds are very hot dry winds that originate in Egypt and blow from the south to south-east as far as the Arabian Peninsula during early spring.