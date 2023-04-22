Saturday, April 22, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  What important annual international...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Saturday, April 22nd, is...

Rare Neil Young record brings windfall to Hub & Rebound

You can find a lot of great...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - April 22, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 22, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Saturday, April 22nd, is International Earth Day, founded in 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson  as a result of his extreme distress about dangerous oil spills in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.
2.  Jens Stoltenberg of Norway is the Secretary-general of NATO.  He began a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, his first since the start of hostilities there in February, 2022.
3.  Long Covid symptoms are those of the Covid-19 virus but which last at least 12 weeks. These symptoms can disappear and return again.
4.  Khamsin Winds are very hot dry winds that originate in Egypt and blow from the south to south-east as far as the Arabian Peninsula during early spring.
5.  Rip-rap is stone used to form foundations for breakwaters and similar structures.  The word was originally a nautical term, which at its beginning 200 years ago, meant ‘a stretch of rippling water’.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone