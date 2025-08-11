Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 9 2025

ANSWERS
- Claudia Sheinbaum is the President of Mexico.
- The first English-language women’s magazine was The Ladies’ Mercury, published in London in 1693. It consisted of just one feature: a ‘Problem Page’ for readers to get answers to all ‘nice and curious questions concerning love, marriage behaviour, dress and honour of the female sex’.
- The largest online social network is Facebook, with over 3 billion active users as of 2025.
- The peregrine falcon is the fastest flying bird, with speeds from 65 to 90 kph.
- The Asteroid Belt is situated between the planets Mars and Jupiter.