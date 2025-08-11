Monday, August 11, 2025
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, August 9 2025

ANSWERS

  1. Claudia Sheinbaum is the President of Mexico.
  2. The first English-language women’s magazine was The Ladies’ Mercury, published in London in 1693.  It consisted of just one feature:  a ‘Problem Page’ for readers to get answers to all ‘nice and curious questions concerning love, marriage behaviour, dress and honour of the female sex’.
  3. The largest online social network is Facebook, with over 3 billion active users as of 2025.
  4. The peregrine falcon is the fastest flying bird, with speeds from 65 to 90 kph.
  5. The Asteroid Belt is situated between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

