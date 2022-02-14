Monday, February 14, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

Mark Coady — obituary

Coady, Mark Daniel (January 21, 1976 - February...

FOR SALE: Coffee tables

Coffee table & 2 end tables; like...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 12, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Max Parrot won a gold medal for slope style at the Tokyo Olympics last week, despite some controversy.
2.  The last Indian census to record caste was in 1931.
3.  The Blue Marble is the image of earth taken by the crew of the Apollo 17 Spacecraft on its way to the moon on December 7th, 1972.
4.  ‘Talk to the hand’ is a phrase from the 1990s meaning that the person who says it does not want to hear what the speaker is saying
5.  The Olympics mascot this year is a Panda called ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’..  Bing can mean ice and also purity and strength.  Dwen Dwen means robust and lively and can be used for ‘children’.

