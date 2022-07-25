Monday, July 25, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 23,2022

by Diana Filer 1. Pierre Poilievre was born...

Lynn Guthrie — obituary

Guthrie, Lynn Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22,...

JOB: Sales associate at Dragonfly Boutique

Love Fashion Enjoy being with people ...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - July 23,2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 23,2022

by Diana Filer

1. Pierre Poilievre was born in Calgary.
2.  A tiger dam consists of a series of elongated bags, about a metre high, that are filled up with water and stacked on top of each other to form a dam up to ten metres high.  A temporary fix, usually.
3.  GNz-13 is the oldest galaxy ever found.
4.  Quadball is a game of 2 teams of 7 players, each of them mounted on broomsticks, played on a hockey rink sized pitch.  It is derived from the game of Quiddich as described in the Harry Potter books.
5.  Canada has the world’s longest coastline.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone