Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 23,2022

by Diana Filer
1. Pierre Poilievre was born in Calgary.
2. A tiger dam consists of a series of elongated bags, about a metre high, that are filled up with water and stacked on top of each other to form a dam up to ten metres high. A temporary fix, usually.
3. GNz-13 is the oldest galaxy ever found.
4. Quadball is a game of 2 teams of 7 players, each of them mounted on broomsticks, played on a hockey rink sized pitch. It is derived from the game of Quiddich as described in the Harry Potter books.
5. Canada has the world’s longest coastline.
