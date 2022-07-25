Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 23,2022

by Diana Filer

1. Pierre Poilievre was born in Calgary.

2. A tiger dam consists of a series of elongated bags, about a metre high, that are filled up with water and stacked on top of each other to form a dam up to ten metres high. A temporary fix, usually.

3. GNz-13 is the oldest galaxy ever found.

4. Quadball is a game of 2 teams of 7 players, each of them mounted on broomsticks, played on a hockey rink sized pitch. It is derived from the game of Quiddich as described in the Harry Potter books.

5. Canada has the world’s longest coastline.