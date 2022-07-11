Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 9, 2022

1. Bubble and Squeak is a traditional British dish, usually made of fried potatoes and cabbage, so-called from its early days bubbling up and squeaking over the fire while being heated up.

2. One Ukrainian hryvnia is worth 0.034 US cents.

3. A small cluster of bananas is a ‘hand’. One banana is a ‘finger’.

4. Millions of seeds are stored in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the Norwegian island of Spitzbergen. It provides long term storage of duplicates of seeds from genebanks around the world, preserved in case of a global catastrophe or other calamity.