Monday, July 11, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 9, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Bubble and Squeak is a traditional British dish, usually made of fried potatoes and cabbage, so-called from its early days bubbling up and squeaking over the fire while being heated up.
2.  One Ukrainian hryvnia is worth 0.034 US cents.
3.  A small cluster of bananas is a ‘hand’.  One banana is a ‘finger’.
4.  Millions of seeds are stored in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the Norwegian island of Spitzbergen.  It provides long term storage of duplicates of seeds from genebanks  around the world, preserved in case of a global catastrophe or other calamity.

5.  Brooke Henderson has been named the most successful golfer in Canadian history.

