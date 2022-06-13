Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 11, 2022

1. Sir John A Macdonald was the first leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and our first Prime Minister,

2. Mazo de la Roche was the author of the Jalna novels. Whiteoaks was the name of the manor house in which the family who lived in the fictional Ontario town of Jalna.

3. The 4 C’s of diamonds are cut, clarity, colour and carat. They give a more objective way to measure and assess their quality when purchasing them.

4. A chipotle is a smoke-dried jalapeno chili pepper.’