Monday, June 13, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 11, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Sir John A Macdonald...

CANCELLED: Pancake breakfast in Clayton, June 25

Due to a conflict with another church...

What Is That … of the Woods?

Our cottage on White Lake is encircled...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 11, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Sir John A Macdonald was the first leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and our first Prime Minister,
2.  Mazo de la Roche was the author of the Jalna novels.  Whiteoaks was the name of the manor house in which the family who lived in the fictional Ontario town of Jalna.
3.  The 4 C’s of diamonds are cut, clarity, colour and carat.  They give a more objective way to measure and assess their quality when purchasing them.
4.  A chipotle is a smoke-dried jalapeno chili pepper.’
5.  René Descartes, a 17th century French philosopher, first wrote the Latin phrase ‘cogito ergo sum’ in French ‘je pense, donc je suis’, as the first principle of his philosophy.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

