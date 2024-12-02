Monday, December 2, 2024
Support Home Hospice North Lanark on Giving Tuesday

Join Home Hospice North Lanark for Giving Tuesday – The World’s Largest Generosity Movement

Today, we come together to celebrate Giving Tuesday, a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and make a positive impact in their communities.

At Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL), we are proud to be part of this incredible day of generosity. HHNL provides essential care and support to individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges, offering grief and bereavement services, caregiver support, and more. Our mission is to ensure no one in our community faces these journeys alone.

Over the years, your support has allowed us to grow and make a meaningful difference. This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to continue that legacy of care by making a donation to HHNL. Your generosity helps us bring comfort, dignity, and compassion to those who need it most.

Join the movement and make a difference in our community. Every act of kindness, big or small, has the power to transform lives.

Donate today and help us build a more compassionate future.

Visit https://hhnl.ca/donate-now/  to contribute.

