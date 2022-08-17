Sour Cream and Dill Cucumber salad

by Susan Hanna
This summer favourite from Kitchn has the unbeatable combination of cucumbers, sour cream, red onion and dill, with a bit of vinegar, oil and mustard added. Cook’s note: to reduce the salt in this recipe, rinse the cucumbers after they stand and pat dry.
Serves 6.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
No-Name sour cream, Allen’s apple cider vinegar and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard are all additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds (907 g) cucumbers (about 4 medium), peeled and thinly sliced crosswise
- ¼ cup (60 ml) sour cream
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) Dijon mustard
- 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- ¼ cup (60 ml) chopped fresh dill
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Preparation:
Place the cucumbers in a large colander and toss with a couple of large pinches of salt. Set the colander in a large bowl or in the sink and let the cucumbers stand 30 minutes at room temperature to release some of their water. Meanwhile, whisk the sour cream, vinegar, oil, mustard, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper together in a large bowl; set aside.
Gently pat the cucumbers dry with a paper towel. Add the cucumbers, red onion, and dill to the dressing and toss gently to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
