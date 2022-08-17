Wednesday, August 17, 2022
by Susan HannaThis summer favourite from Kitchn...

Sour Cream and Dill Cucumber salad

by Susan Hanna

This summer favourite from Kitchn has the unbeatable combination of cucumbers, sour cream, red onion and dill, with a bit of vinegar, oil and mustard added. Cook’s note: to reduce the salt in this recipe, rinse the cucumbers after they stand and pat dry.
Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

No-Name sour cream, Allen’s apple cider vinegar and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard are all additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds (907 g) cucumbers (about 4 medium), peeled and thinly sliced crosswise
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) chopped fresh dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

    Preparation:

    Place the cucumbers in a large colander and toss with a couple of large pinches of salt. Set the colander in a large bowl or in the sink and let the cucumbers stand 30 minutes at room temperature to release some of their water. Meanwhile, whisk the sour cream, vinegar, oil, mustard, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper together in a large bowl; set aside.

    Gently pat the cucumbers dry with a paper towel. Add the cucumbers, red onion, and dill to the dressing and toss gently to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. 

                                                       From Kitchn

