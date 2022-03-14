Monday, March 14, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Art Brown — obituary

Brown, Art (Retired Fire Chief for Mississippi Mills) After a...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 12, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania...

Celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: 21 March

The Lanark County Anti-Racism Committee convened for...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - March 12, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 12, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the countries known as the Baltic States, bordering on that sea.
2.  The Chancellor of Germany since last December is Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, succeeding Angela Merkel.
3.  The Raging Bull was the life story of middleweight champion Jake LaMotta, the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson.  He was also a stand-up comedian.
4.  The most gender-equal country is Iceland for the 11th time, although the latest figures have not yet been published.
5.   ‘Endurance’ is the explorer Ernest Shackleton’s 3-masted ship that was just discovered 3,000 meters down in the Weddell Sea.

Related

Diana’s Quiz – March 12, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone