Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 12, 2022

1. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the countries known as the Baltic States, bordering on that sea.

2. The Chancellor of Germany since last December is Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, succeeding Angela Merkel.

3. The Raging Bull was the life story of middleweight champion Jake LaMotta, the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson. He was also a stand-up comedian.

4. The most gender-equal country is Iceland for the 11th time, although the latest figures have not yet been published.

5. ‘Endurance’ is the explorer Ernest Shackleton’s 3-masted ship that was just discovered 3,000 meters down in the Weddell Sea.