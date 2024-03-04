Monday, March 4, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 2, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Iquitos, Peru, with a population of approximately 490,000 is accessible only by air and water:  the Amazon River is its doorway on one side, and the dense rainforest on the other.
2.  The Binder Twine Festival was the harvest festival, the most popular event of its kind in southern Ontario held every year in Kleinburg during the first Saturday after Labour Day.
3.  The current Minister of Health is Mark Holland.
4.  The peanut is a vine with an edible nutlike seed.  The stalks of the plant bend over in such a way that the seed pods ripen underground.

5.  The Grumman Aerospace Corporation of Long Island, NY, manufactured the Widgeon. the Albatross, the Mallard and the Goose.

