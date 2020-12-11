Today the government of Ontario announced that the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region will move from the Green–Prevent level to the Yellow – Protect level of the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open COVID-19 Framework. The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in LGL over the past two weeks means that the region meets the criteria for the Yellow – Protect level, with a weekly incidence rate between 10 and 24.9 cases per 100,000.

The move to the Yellow – Protect level means that strengthened public health measures will come into effect in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday, December 14, at 12:01 a.m. The additional measures include limited hours of operations for certain settings, limits on the hours for sale food and beverage establishments, limits on the number of individuals permitted in certain settings, and formalized Workplace Safety Plans for many businesses and organizations. Full details of the limitations and restrictions for the Yellow – Protect Level can be found on the Health Unit’s website: https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/business-re-opening/framework/ .

Businesses in the affected sectors will be contacted directly; restaurants, fitness facilities and retail outlets are encouraged to check their email for important information from the Health Unit and contact protection@healthunit.org if they have questions.

“The move from Green-Prevent to the Yellow – Protect level in our region over the past two weeks highlights how quickly COVID-19 can spread when precautions aren’t in place,” comments Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. “Our staff are working diligently to follow-up and isolate all people with COVID-19 and their high risk contacts to prevent transmission in our community. We are relying on the residents, businesses, services and workplaces in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to follow precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their settings. It is in our hands to protect our communities, and prevent further restrictions at levels beyond yellow.”

Staying home and apart as much as we can is the most important thing we can do. Being safe and protecting yourself means you are protecting your family, friends and co-workers.

S – Self-isolate if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Consider getting tested

M – Mask/face covering on properly when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge outdoors.

A – Avoid touching your face.

R – Remain 2 metres/6 feet apart from people not part of your household – avoid play dates, and other close social contact. Social circles beyond the household are no long encouraged.

T – Twenty (20) seconds for regular hand hygiene. Cover your coughs and sneezes.

The Keeping Ontario Safe and Open COVID-19 Framework categorizes public health unit regions into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown being a measure of last and urgent resort.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://healthunit.org/health-information/covid-19/business-re-opening/framework/ or call 1-800-660-5853.