March 4, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 4, 2023

by Di Filer

1.  Charmaine Crooks is the new interim leader of Canada Soccer.  She takes over from Nick Bontis, the former head, who resigned this week.
2.  Published annually since 1907 by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, the Observer’s Handbook is the leading in reference work for astronomy.
3.  Iatrophobia is a fear of doctors.
4.  In 1975 the United Nations General Assembly first proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day.  It had been celebrated in 27 countries on March 19th since 1907, in memory of a short-lived French political movement.  It is celebrated in 27 countries.  Canada recognizes, but does not mark, the date as a holiday.
5.  Monaco has the longest human life expectancy, followed by Hong Kong.

