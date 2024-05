1. ‘The Bear Came Over the Mountain’ by Alice Munro became the Movie starring Julie Christie and Gordon Pinsent, ‘Away from Her’.

2. Bratislava is the capital of Slovakia.

3. Alice Munro had 4 children.

4. A quire in stationery is a measure of 24, sometimes 25, sheets of paper of the same size and quality.

5. Type 3 diabetes is another term for Alzheimer’s Disease.