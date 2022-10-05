Teriyaki Pork and Vegetable Stir-Fry

by Susan Hanna

This quick stir fry from Canadian Living features a home-made teriyaki sauce, tender pork and colourful veggies. You could substitute chicken, steak or tofu and any vegetables you have on hand.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce. I use Marukan rice vinegar, which is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) sodium-reduced soy sauce

3 tbsp (45 ml) brown sugar

3 tbsp (45 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tsp (10 ml) cornstarch

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp (10 ml) grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb/454 g), halved lengthwise and cut in ½ -inch-thick (1.25-cm) slices

2 sweet yellow or orange peppers, cut in 1-inch (2.54-cm) squares

1 head broccoli, cut in small florets

2 green onions, chopped (optional)

Preparation:

In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, ¼ cup (60 ml) water, brown sugar, rice vinegar, cornstarch, garlic and ginger. Set aside. In wok or large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, stirring and flipping often, until still slightly pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer to plate; set aside. Add peppers and broccoli to wok; cook, stirring often, about 3 minutes. Add reserved pork and sauce; cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with green onions, if using. Serve with rice or noodles, if desired.

From Canadian Living