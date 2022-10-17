Monday, October 17, 2022
John Dalgity – Candidate for Councillor Almonte Ward

It has been an honour and a...

Candidates reply to questions on an age-friendly community (part 2)

Note: The Age-Friendly North Lanark Committee reached...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 15, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  A certain breed of rodent, the Gambian pouched rat, can sniff out and uncover land mines in Africa and other parts of the world, including Cambodia.So far tens of thousands of the mines have been discovered and disabled.                               
2.  Frenchwoman Annie Ernaux has won the 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature.  Her inscription reads, For the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
3. The Roman Catholic Church recognizes 14 Canadian saints, including 4 women, a bishop and a religious brother. The first Canadian saint canonized was Margaret d’Ýouville, an 18th century good woman in the style of Mother Teresa.
4. Morocco gained its independence from France in 1956.

5. Shakespeare’s Othello is the source of the phrase, “green eyed monster”.

