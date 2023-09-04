Monday, September 4, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 2, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Canada and the United States celebrate Labour Day on the first Monday in September, while many countries observe it in May.
2. Yannick Nézet-Séguin is the much celebrated Quebecois music director and conductor:  of New York’s Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Orchestre Metropolitain de Montreal.  Also a concert pianist, he has been called ”the greatest generator of energy on the international podium”.
3. Libreville is the capital of Gabon, a West African republic rich in oil, timber and manganese.  Its government of President Ali Bongo has just undergone a military coup, one of many in several West African countries in the last 3 years.
4. A winklepicker is a shoe with a very pointed toe, so named for periwinkles, small, edible shellfish gathered on the beaches of Britain, the meat of which was extracted from the shells with a pin or other very pointed tool.  The shoes were/are popular with rock and rollers and their fans.
5. “God for Harry, England and St George” was the rallying cry of Henry V at the Battle of Agincourt, according to Shakespeare’s play Henry V.

