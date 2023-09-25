Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 23, 2023

1. The Khalistan movement seeks to create a separate ethno-religious homeland for Sikhs in India.

2. AM radio means ”amplitude modulation”, as opposed to FM radio meaning ”frequency modulation”

3. The ginkgo tree is the last remaining living fossil from over 250 million years ago when evidence shows that its ginkgo relative first appeared in the early Permian Era. It symbolizes peace, hope and vitality.

4. Orange Shirt Day, or the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this year falls on September 30th. It is a national holiday recognizing the legacy of the First Nations residential school system.