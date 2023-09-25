Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - September 23, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 23, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The Khalistan movement seeks to create a separate ethno-religious homeland for Sikhs in India.
2.  AM radio means ”amplitude modulation”, as opposed to FM radio meaning ”frequency modulation”
3.  The ginkgo tree is the last remaining living fossil from over 250 million years ago when evidence shows that its ginkgo relative first appeared in the early Permian Era.  It symbolizes peace, hope and vitality.
4.  Orange Shirt Day, or the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this year falls on September 30th.  It is a national holiday recognizing the legacy of the First Nations residential school system.
5.  A parallax is an apparent shift when viewing an object from two different vantage points, as when first one eye is open and then closes, and then the other eye opens when focussing on the same object.

