Appleton Studio winter/spring ‘Open Studio’ art classes

Want to take your art to the next level? Or have you always dreamed about making art, but didn’t know where to start? Come and join us in a bright, natural-light studio in the charming village of Appleton, where you’ll enjoy professional instruction, friendly atmosphere, and helpful feedback from your fellow students.

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for artists of all levels, from complete beginners to those with years of art-making experience.

As a participant have many options, including:

– Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils).

– Learning the essentials of composition, colour theory, etc.

– Step by step lessons in drawing with pencil or ink (including negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc).

– Learning the fundamentals of coloured pencil or watercolour.

– Working on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium.

Your instructor, Adrian Baker, has a master’s degree in Fine Art. She has been painting and exhibiting her work professionally since 1985, as well as creating commissioned public art installations, and teaching art workshops & classes. Adrian’s work has been featured in solo and juried exhibitions in galleries across Canada and the US.

Classes run for eight weeks, starting March 12/13

Tuesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am

Tuesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm

Wednesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am

Wednesdays afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm

The cost for eight weeks is $305. Register early – classes are limited to six people, and they fill quickly!

For more information contact: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA

Email: appletonstudio@gmail.com

Website: www.adrianbakerart.com

Phone: 613-316-1767