Are you interested in making your own fungal-dominant compost? Open house October 26

Community Compost Composers is holding an Open House/information session on Saturday October 26, 2024 at 4925 March Road (1/4 KM past the traffic circle on the right) from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm. 

We are currently in full production for 2024 and would enjoy the opportunity to showcase our operation. If you are interested in making your own fungal dominant compost we can show you how easy it is to do it yourself plus we will have some preassembled bioreactors (residential and estate size) for purchase during the event. On the other hand, if making your own compost does not get you excited we will also have finished compost for sale.

Mark your calendars:

  • What: Compost Composers Open House
  • When: Saturday October 26th, 2024, 2:30-4:30
  • Where: 4925 March Road

