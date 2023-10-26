Are you interested in making your own Fungal Dominant Compost?

Community Compost Composers is holding an Open House/information session this Saturday, October 28th, 2023 from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm at 4925 March Road, 0.9 km past the roundabout, on the right.

We are currently in full production for 2023 with leaves coming to us from Almonte citizens. We would enjoy the opportunity to showcase our operation. If you are interested in making your own fungal dominant compost we can show you how plus we will have some preassembled bioreactors (residential and estate size) for purchase. We will also have finished compost for sale.

Mark your calendars:

What: Compost Composers Open House

When: Saturday October 28th, 2023, 2:30-4:30

Where: 4925 March Road

Hope to see you there.

Scott and Mike (The Fun-guys)