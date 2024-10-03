Friday, October 4, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Art show opening in CP this week: “Storytime” at The Art Hub

There's a different offering at The Art...

Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Auction sale in Clayton on Saturday October...

ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist

Position Title: Medical Receptionist Program: Community Health Centre Location:...
Classified AdsAuction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Judge hammer on the wooden table

Auction sale in Clayton on Saturday October 5th 10AM. Something for everyone.

2607 Ramsay Concession 2B, Clayton Ont. Off Hwy 29 between Pakenham & Almonte onto Clayton Rd, follow to the village of Clayton, turn left onto Ramsay Concession 2B, signs posted.

  • plastic storage wear
  • heavy duty vintage 60 plus yr old all metal portable sewing machine
  • quilting frame
  • Kubota B 26 tractor backhoe
  • F2000 5 ft cut mower
  • mechanic tools
  • table saw radial arm saw
  • electric log splitter.
  • 16000 lb capacity dump trailer with ramps

And much more.

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone