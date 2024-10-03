Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Auction sale in Clayton on Saturday October 5th 10AM. Something for everyone.

2607 Ramsay Concession 2B, Clayton Ont. Off Hwy 29 between Pakenham & Almonte onto Clayton Rd, follow to the village of Clayton, turn left onto Ramsay Concession 2B, signs posted.

plastic storage wear

heavy duty vintage 60 plus yr old all metal portable sewing machine

quilting frame

Kubota B 26 tractor backhoe

F2000 5 ft cut mower

mechanic tools

table saw radial arm saw

electric log splitter.

16000 lb capacity dump trailer with ramps

And much more.