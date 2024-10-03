Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Auction sale in Clayton on Saturday October 5th 10AM. Something for everyone.
2607 Ramsay Concession 2B, Clayton Ont. Off Hwy 29 between Pakenham & Almonte onto Clayton Rd, follow to the village of Clayton, turn left onto Ramsay Concession 2B, signs posted.
- plastic storage wear
- heavy duty vintage 60 plus yr old all metal portable sewing machine
- quilting frame
- Kubota B 26 tractor backhoe
- F2000 5 ft cut mower
- mechanic tools
- table saw radial arm saw
- electric log splitter.
- 16000 lb capacity dump trailer with ramps
And much more.